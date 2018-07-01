Hundreds of women to take part in Newbury Race for Life today

WOMEN in West Berkshire are taking part in Newbury’s Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

In total, 1,100 participants have already signed up for the 5k and 10k races at Newbury Racecourse.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease.

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but more are surviving the disease now than ever before.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, half marathon and hiking events, which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding ground-breaking research.

Race for Life Newbury event manager Fiona Miller said: “By taking part and raising money, our participants will play a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into new, better treatments for patients in Newbury and across the UK.

“That’s why every step, every person and every penny raised counts."