Baughurst man avoids jail for attacking woman

52-year-old originally denied offence but later changed plea

A BAUGHURST man has been given a two-year suspended prison sentence for attacking a woman. 

In the dock at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 13, was 52-year-old Andrew David Budd, of Baughurst Road.

He had previously denied two charges of beating Jennifer Budd on March 17 and 18, but later changed his plea.

At least one of these charges was for attempting to strangle his victim while “in drink”.

He was given a 10-week prison sentence suspended for two years due to the seriousness of the assault.

He must also participate in a rehabilitation programme of ‘Building Better Relationships’ for 32 days and attend a maximum of 10 appointments with a responsible officer. 

Additionally, he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £500.

