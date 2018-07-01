Polar Bear needs a home in a heatwave

POLAR Bear is a gorgeous eight-year-old Husky, who really enjoys a gentle fuss and affection or a short grooming session.

She can often be found playing chase with her kennel mate Bruce in the compounds or chilling out relaxing in her kennel.

Dogs Trust Newbury Rehoming Centre Manager Nicki Barrow, said: “Polar Bear is a lovely girl, she was a little worried in kennels to start but now she knows us her personality is really shining through and we love getting to know her more and more each day.

“She is a sweetheart who just needs some time to get to know you, she would thrive in a quieter family home who have time to give her to settle in, she gives lovely cuddles and is very affectionate once she gets to know you. She could potentially live with children aged 11 years and over.

“Polar Bear would love a home who can continue her basic training, she is a very keen student and is happy to learn for tasty treats. She would like to live in a quieter area as she can be worried by busy traffic and loud noises, time and training will help her adjust to home life.

“This gorgeous girl has a lot of potential and will be a wonderful companion, she has a lot more to show her new owners and a lot more love to give, she will thrive in a loving home with time.

If you think you’re the special someone that Polar Bear has been waiting for, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.