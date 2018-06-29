Police apologise to Newbury residents for helicopter noise

POLICE have apologised to Newbury residents for the noise caused by its helicopters in and around Newbury over the past four days.

After previously being asked by the National Police Service (NPAS) to not publish the locations for safety reasons, newburytoday can now reveal that the test flights have been taking place to train potential new recruits.

In a tweet, NPAS said: "Thanks everyone for your patience over the last few days as we did flight tests for new TFO’s.

"Apparently some people have been concerned about our presence, esp. over #Newbury, so sorry for the disturbance but it’s a necessary evil! The route will be different next time! #p1526"