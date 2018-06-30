Thames Water put out water warning

AS the heatwave is predicted to continue into next week, Thames Water urge customers to preserve water to ensure a continued supply.

Customers are asked to make some water use changes this weekend including: turning the tap off while brushing your teeth

taking a four minute shower, reusing the paddling pool to water the garden rather than pouring it away, water your garden at night when it has most benefit with a watering can, let your lawn go brown – it will recover and wash your car after the heatwave.

Water efficiency manager at Thames Water Andrew Tucker said: “We’re doing all we can to keep enough water flowing through our network during this very hot spell, which often makes people worry. The good news is that the rain we had in winter and spring really helped to fill our reservoirs and recharge groundwater levels, so we don’t expect them to become so low that we have to impose temporary restrictions.

“But, to be absolutely sure, we all need to think about how we use water and how we could save it. Making just a few small changes to your routine, while also enjoying the sunshine, will make a big difference and help us keep up with demand and avoid the risk of water restrictions later.”

Thames Water is pumping an extra 450 million litres of water into its network to cope with a record surge in demand during the ongoing heatwave as well as fixing 1,000 leaks a week. It continues to replace ageing Victorian pipes.