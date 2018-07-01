Kitchen fire at Greenham

FIRE crews were called to a kitchen fire at Nightingales Estate in Greenham in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Hungerford and Newbury were called to the fire at 2:30am.

The fire was caused after cooking had been left unattended. The smoke alarm activated and alerted the neighbours, but not the residents, to the fire who called the emergency services.

Watch Manager Richard Young, from Newbury's Green Watch said: "If you are going to go out and enjoy the weather, maybe it would be safer to get a takeaway.

"I want to highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms. Without one, in this case it could have been a lot worse."

Three pumping appliances were sent to the scene, two from Newbury and one from Hungerford, as well as the police and an ambulance.

No one was hurt and there was only a limited amount of smoke damage to the property.