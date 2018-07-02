Jail for Thatcham dealer caught with drugs in Newbury

A THATCHAM drug dealer who was caught with crack cocaine and heroin outside McDonald's in Northbrook Street has been jailed for three years.

Kieren Amos, of Mount Road, Thatcham, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine when he appeared at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday June 26.

At around 2pm on Monday May 21, the 23-year-old was detained at McDonalds by officers from the Stronghold team as he was suspected to be dealing controlled drugs in the local area.

Amos became violent towards officers, but was restrained, and a subsequent search located a large amount of cash, heroin and crack cocaine.

He was arrested and charged with the two offences on the same day.

And last week, Amos was jailed for three years on both counts, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Investigating officer PC Jess Lodge, based at Newbury Police Station, said: “The Stronghold team at Newbury are dedicated to preventing drug dealers from operating in the town and surrounding areas.

“This is a prime example of how the team use proactive policing skills to disrupt drug supply and protect vulnerable people who dealers attempt to exploit.

“Thames Valley Police is dedicated to reducing harm caused through drug supply and related activity through our Stronghold campaign.”

