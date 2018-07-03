Rough sleepers offered support during heatwave

WEST Berkshire Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) in light of the current heatwave.

Extra support will be available to rough sleepers at the council’s offices on Market Street, between 10am and 2pm.

Homeless people will be able to access shelter, cold drinks and a shower at Two Saints Hostel on Newtown Road in Newbury between 11am and 3pm.

Rough sleepers in the district can access emergency accommodation and support during periods of extreme weather through the (SWEP), which offers emergency accommodation and support for rough sleepers.

It is the second time the council has activated SWEP procedure this year, having previously triggered the protocol in February when temperatures plummeted when the 'Beast from the East' gripped Britain.