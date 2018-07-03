A34 closed southbound following fatal crash

ONE person has died and two others are seriously injured following a crash involving three vehicles on the A34 near Sutton Scotney Services.

The southbound carriageway is currently closed between the A303 (Bullington Cross) and A27 and is expected to remain until 7pm at the earliest, but police say it could remain closed for longer.



The collision has totally blocked the southbound carriageway just out of Bullington and crossed over onto the A30, which runs parallel.

As a result, the A30 is also closed in both directions.

Hampshire Police were called at 9.19am following the collision involving a lorry, a van and a car.

The force has since confirmed that one person has died, two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries and one person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the collision and police say they are working with Highways England to ensure the road is reopened as soon as possible.

In the meantime, motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

Hampshire Constabulary said: "We are dealing with a complex recovery operation and there is extensive damage to the crash barriers which Highways England will need to repair before they can lift the closures."

Diversions are in place. For motorway traffic diversion are via the A30 and M3. For non-motorway traffic diversions are via the A33.

Officers would like to speak to any motorists who were driving in either direction of the A34 at around 9am this morning as they may have information that could help with the ongoing investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 238.