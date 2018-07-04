Appeals to convert homes withdrawn

DEVELOPERS who launched a crusade of appeals in a last-ditch attempt to convert office space into residential accommodation on one of Newbury’s main industrial zones have been withdrawn.

Overbridge Development Ltd had tried to overturn four separate planning application refusals made by West Berkshire Council last autumn.

These involve converting office space into residential units in four separate buildings on the industrial site – Bridge House, Lock House, Weir House and Mill House.

Separate plans to build 31 flats on Overbridge Square Business Park, Hambridge Lane, were rejected by West Berkshire Council last September.

Council planners said at the time that the plans for the new three-storey building, which would be built on the site’s existing car park, should be refused on environmental grounds.

The fresh four appeals involved change of use applications from office use into residential dwellings for a total of 83 residential units under Permitted Development Rights.

These enable developers to carry out certain building works and changes of use without having to make a planning application.

But last week they were withdrawn.

It is the latest attempt by developers to encroach on one of Newbury’s Protected Employment Areas (PEAs) of which Hambridge Lane is one.

PEAs are parcels of land designated for business class or office use, as defined within the council’s local district plan.

Other PEAs include Newbury Business Park, where the district council approved a change of use application to convert empty office space at Emerald House, into 138 residential units in May.

This was the second change of use application under permitted development rights that the local authority has approved at Newbury’s premier business park, on London Road, in just over a year.

The move sparked growing concern among some Newbury town councillors – including the town council planning and highways chairman Anthony Pick – that the equilibrium between business and residential use in the town is becoming increasingly unbalanced.