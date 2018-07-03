Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

See who Tilly the 'wonderdog' thinks will win England vs Colombia clash

Can our photographer's dog make continue her unbeaten run?

FOR a bit of a giggle we thought we'd see if our photographer Phil Cannings' seven-month-old Sprocker, Tilly, could predict the outcome of tonight's World Cup last 16 clash between England and Colombia.

We put tasty treats on each of the country's flags and you can see which nation Tilly went for in the video below.

She hasn't got one wrong yet and will be hoping to keep up her unbeaten run.

Phil has assured us that this is all a bit of fun and that he's not trying to exploit his pet to get rich - and we of course believe him.

Paul the psychic octopus famously predicted the outcome of several games at the 2010 World Cup.

Could Tilly become the next top tipster? Tune in to the game, at 7 pm on ITV to find out.

