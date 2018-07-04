Lorry driver arrested following fatal collision on the A34 yesterday (Tuesday)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on the A34 yesterday (Tuesday).

The crash on the southbound carriageway at Bullington Cross killed one man, while another man is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The collision involved a lorry, a Peugeot van and Toyota Auris at 9.19am, with the carriageway not re-opening until 12.30am today.

The driver of the Toyota, a 43-year-old man from Reading, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the van, a 49-year-old from Reading, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

He is in a critical but stable condition.

A 46-year-old woman from Huddersfield, who was the front seat passenger in the lorry, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

The driver of the lorry, a 40-year-old man from Huddersfield, suffered minor injuries.

He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving without due care/consideration while unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of specified controlled drug above the specified limit and driving while unfit through drink.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

The collision closed the southbound carriageway until 12.30am on Wednesday, July 4 due to extensive damage caused to the crash barriers, which needed to be repaired.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Contact 101, quoting 44180248886 if you can help.