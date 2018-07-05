Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reach for the Skies theme for Waterfest

THE Newbury Waterways Festival will make its return next week.

Run by the Kennet and Avon Canal Trust, the fun-filled family event will be held on Sunday, July 8, at Victoria Park.

Guests can enjoy a colourful display of decorated narrowboats on the towpath, while the park will be filled with stalls, water-based activities and entertainment for all the family. 

With live music from the Crofton Stokers, boat trips and a beer tent, there is something for everyone.

This year’s edition will have the theme Reach for the Skies, to mark the centenary of the RAF.

The event will run from 10am to 5pm and entry to the festival is free.

