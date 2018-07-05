Garden party to celebrate 70th birthday of the NHS

WEST Berkshire Community Hospital celebrated 70 years of the NHS with a garden party on Tuesday.

The mayors of Newbury and Thatcham, Margo Payne and Jan Cover, alongside the deputy mayor of Hungerford Keith Knight, joined the celebrations and enjoyed afternoon tea and cakes made by the hospital’s chef-manager Francis dela Cruz.

Activities specialist Christine Stockwell said: “The sun was shining for our fifth annual garden party and this year we were celebrating a very special anniversary, the 70th birthday of the NHS.

“Our garden provides a fantastic and therapeutic environment for our patients and staff and it is all down to the hard work of our volunteers.

“They work year-round in all weather conditions to dig, weed, plant and water, and we appreciate their dedication and passion.”

The patients, their families and carers and staff enjoyed music from a live harpist and the West Berkshire Rock Choir, who belted out some contemporary hits.