Bin lorry stuck IN Newbury road

A bin lorry got stuck IN a Newbury road this afternoon.

Old Bath Road has been closed by police and a spokesman confirmed that "a council refuse vehicle got stuck after the road appeared to open up."

West Berkshire Council said: "The road is currently closed and members of our highways team are on site. They will be able to investigate once the vehicle has been removed.

"The Veolia crew are safe and uninjured and are being supported by the emergency services and West Berkshire Council’s Highways team."

Main image tweeted to @NewburyToday by Mark Gray.

A spokesperson for Veolia said: "

Veolia spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident in at Old Bath Road near Strawberry Hill, Newbury where a Veolia vehicle had been trapped, the crew are safe and no one was injured.

"We are working at the scene with the emergency services and West Berkshire Council Highway team, to assess the vehicle following its recovery."

Picture by NewburyToday photographer Phil Cannings.