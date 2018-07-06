Watch Tilly the wonderdog's prediction for England's World Cup clash with Sweden

CAN Tilly, the seemingly psychic dog of our photographer Phil Cannings, correctly guess the winner of England's world cup quarter final clash with Sweden?

We put tasty treats on each of the country's flags and you can see which nation Tilly went for in the video below.

She hasn't got one wrong yet and will be hoping to keep up her unbeaten run.

Tilly correctly predicted that Russia would beat Saudi Arabia; France would beat Australia; England would beat Tunisia; Brazil and Switzerland to draw and Iran to beat Morocco (their first win at a world cup finals since 1998).

She also picked England to triumph over Colombia on Tuesday night, which saw England win their first world cup penalty shoot-out.

The last time England and Sweden met in a world cup saw the match finish 2-2.

Phil has assured us that this is all a bit of fun and that he's not trying to exploit his pet to get rich - and we of course believe him.

Paul the psychic octopus famously predicted the outcome of several games at the 2010 World Cup.

Tilly's predictions have gone national and she has appeared on Hold The Front Page.