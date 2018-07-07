Brownies bring colour to Thatcham

A THATCHAM Brownie pack has been busy spreading its roots in the community again this year.

5th Thatcham Brownies has been growing geraniums as part of an annual community project that it has run for many years.

The Brownies each get given a seedling to nurture and grow and they have to keep a diary of its progress.

The geraniums are then brought back into the Brownie pack at Francis Baily School before being entered into a competition to win prizes.

The judges this year were the mayor of Thatcham, Jan Cover, accompanied by deputy mayor Richard Crumly.

The judges said they were impressed with the Brownies’ plants and diaries, noting how pretty and healthy the flowers were. The flowers have now been planted in one of the flower beds in Thatcham Broadway.

Brown owl at 5th Thatcham Brownies Denise Newport said: “The geraniums will be planted for all to enjoy.

“I feel very proud of my Brownies when I see the lovely display they make each year.”

The winners this year were:

Overall winner – Ellie Sue Godsell; first in under nines – Amy Chivers; second – Jessica Bell; third – Beth Clark; fourth – Isabelle Wood.

First in the over nines was Lilia Gale; second was Katie Wickens; third Emma Cox and fourth Holly Leg.