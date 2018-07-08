Emily has got style

A HAIR salon in Highclere is celebrating after being recognised in a national guide.

Emily Jane Hair, based in Penwood Heights, has been listed as an extensions artist salon by the Good Salon Guide.

It is an initiative designed to recognise the skills of extensions artists.

Salon owner Emily Jane Barber said: “Being a member of the Good Salon Guide shows we are a fantastic salon.

“It’s great not only for our clients, but for our team to know the salon has reached such high standards.

“It makes us all very excited about the future.”

Managing director of the Good Salon Guide, Gareth Penn, said: “I am delighted that Emily Jane Hair has succeeded in reaching the standards required to become a member of the Good Salon Guide.

“Being in the guide means a salon is among the best in the country, which undoubtedly attracts new business and makes existing clients feel good.

“For salon owners, membership brings a whole host of free services including business advice, the chance to feature in our magazines and online media as well as great offers.”