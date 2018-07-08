Laidback Archie needs a bit of a fuss

ARCHIE is a five-year-old greyhound who is looking for a peaceful retirement.

He is a really sweet boy who enjoys a gentle fuss and is a classic greyhound lean for cuddles.

Since arriving at the centre, Archie has learnt about all the joys of toys – and squeaky toys are his favourite.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Archie is a gentle soul. He doesn’t ask for much – just the occasional fuss when he wants one, some toys to play with, a nice comfy bed and, of course, lots of treats.

“The way to his heart is definitely through his belly.

“He would love a home who are happy to give him a little time to settle in while he re-adjusts to home life and help him learn the basic training he needs.

“Archie would like some continued socialising in his new home.

“He is still learning that dogs come in all shapes and sizes, but he does enjoy mixing with fellow sighthounds and medium-to-large breeds.

“Archie will be a wonderful companion. He is very laid back and easy going in the home. You may lose some sofa space though.

“He would prefer a home away from a busy road as too much traffic is still a worry for him.

“He could potentially live with children aged 14 years and over.

“Archie could also potentially share his new home with a medium-to-large breed dog following successful mixes at the centre.

“He would also be comfortable as an only dog with owners who will be around for a majority of the day.”

If you think you’re the one that Archie has been waiting for, call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk