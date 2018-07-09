Drink-driver didn't stop after crash

A BAUGHURST woman has been banned from the roads for drink-driving and failing to stop after an accident.

Anne Marie Lyons had drunk more than twice the legal limit, Reading magistrates heard on Wednesday, June 20.

The 41-year-old, of Fir Tree Corner, denied driving a Toyota Corolla after drinking more than the legal limit and failing to stop after an accident with a Ford Puma in which damage was caused, both on Argyle Street in Reading during an incident on September 7 last year.

But she was convicted of both offences following a trial.

The court was told that tests had showed 85mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on Ms Lyons. She was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.