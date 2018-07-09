Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Drink-driver didn't stop after crash

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

court

A BAUGHURST woman has been banned from the roads for drink-driving and failing to stop after an accident.

Anne Marie Lyons had drunk more than twice the legal limit, Reading magistrates heard on Wednesday, June 20.

The 41-year-old, of Fir Tree Corner, denied driving a Toyota Corolla after drinking more than the legal limit and failing to stop after an accident with a Ford Puma in which damage was caused, both on Argyle Street in Reading during an incident on September 7 last year.

But she was convicted of both offences following a trial.

The court was told that tests had showed 85mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on Ms Lyons. She was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Bin lorry stuck IN Newbury road

Bin lorry stuck IN Newbury road

Newbury 'sinkhole' update

Newbury 'sinkhole' update

Nelsons Diner in Kennet Centre enters into liquidation

Nelsons Diner in Kennet Centre enters into liquidation

Surprising objection to new Newbury retailer plans

Surprising objection to new Newbury retailer plans

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33