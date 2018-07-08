Vandals destroy vital bee havens

A BEE preservation bed near the Kennet and Avon Canal in Thatcham has come under attack by ruthless flower thieves and vandals.

Fourteen flowers planted in the plot by volunteers have been torn out in the last month.

Monkey Marsh Bee Project co-founder Clare Kendall said “It’s absolutely heartbreaking when those plants, which we have nurtured and seen flourish, are then ripped out and stolen by someone.

“If this continues, it will have environmentally disastrous consequences for us.”

With bee populations in drastic decline, these flower beds provide a haven for the insects to pollinate.

The project was created last June by Ms Kendall and Polly Pereira and is supported by the council and helpers who maintain the beds all year round.

The thefts appear to occur either overnight or early morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Facebook page ‘Monkey Marsh Bee Project’.