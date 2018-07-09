Should long-distance lorry drivers use dog poo bins?

LONG-distance lorry drivers are using a Hungerford hedgerow as a toilet, it is claimed.

And the town council has suggested a novel solution - dog poo bins.

Some residents in Kennet Way, off Charnham Park, say they are regularly being woken by noise and fumes at 4am – and one complained of bags containing human waste being deposited in the hedges.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Hungerford Town Council’s highways and transport committee where chairman Rob Brookman said he had received correspondence highlighting the problems.

He added: “One lady who had recently moved into Kennet Way said they start their engines at 4am and that the noise and fumes are terrible.

“She spoke of the plastic bags dumped in the hedge and asked if the speed limit could be reduced to 30mph along Charnham Park. It’s currently 40mph.”

There have been intermittent calls over the years to reduce the limit along Charnham Park, but Mr Brookman told the meeting that a speed review had shown the average to be 32mph in each direction along Charnham Park – insufficient to warrant action.

And ironically, he said, West Berkshire Council highways officers like the fact that vehicles park there – “because it is traffic calming”.

Mr Brookman said he had referred the issue of lorry drivers parked overnight who allegedly use the Charnham Park hedgerow as a toilet to West Berkshire Council’s environmental health department.

The committee briefly discussed the possibility of siting a public toilet nearby, but this idea was dismissed because it could be seen as encouraging more lorry drivers to park there overnight.

Mr Brookman pointed out that there were already two garages in Hungerford with 24-hour toilet facilities.

However, the committee decided to investigate the possibility of providing a dog waste bin in the vicinity which might encourage the drivers to deposit their plastic bags there rather than in the hedgerow.