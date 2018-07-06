Woman sexually assaulted at Burghfield Box Kart Rally

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Burghfield.

At around 4.30pm on Sunday 24 June, the victim attended the Burghfield Box Car Rally in Theale Road.

She noticed a man talking to himself in the road in a foreign language.

The victim, a 59-year-old woman, tried to help the man, at which point he sexually assaulted her by touching her inappropriately.

The offender is described as a male with a dark tanned complexion, approximately 5ft 9" to 5ft 10" tall, aged in his late-20s to early-30s of a medium build.

He had short dark hair and was wearing a black T-shirt with the word "Joker" on the front, black shorts with three stripes, black socks and white trainers.

Louise Schofield, Investigating officer PC based at Newbury police station, said: "I am hoping that someone will recognise the man described, or will have witnessed the incident.

"It was a very busy area at the time and I am appealing to anyone who saw this happen, has any information about what happened or who believes they may know the offender, to contact 101, quoting reference number 43180191897.

Anyone with more information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.