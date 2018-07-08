Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Police officers injured in collision in Newbury

18-year-old Thatcham man arrested on suspicion of drug driving 

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

police

TWO police officers sustained minor injuries during an incident in which a car driven by a Thatcham teenager failed to stop. 

The 18-year-old, who has not been named at this stage, was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, failing to stop and drug-driving. 

The teenager has been released under investigation, Thames Valley Police said in a statement. 

Another man, Jimmy Frankham, aged 20, of Carters Hill Park, Binfield, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on August 9. 

Thames Valley Police said that the two officers sustained minor injuries in the incident, which took place on Fifth Road, Newbury at 7.13pm on Saturday, July 7. 

Calls from members of the public helped police locate the men.  

