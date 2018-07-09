Man and woman injured during burglary in Theale

A MAN and woman were assaulted during a burglary in Theale in which jewellery is believed to have been stolen.

At around 11.40pm on Tuesday, July 3, a number of men broke into a property on Cloister Mews.

The victims, a 53-year-old man and 46-year-old woman, were attacked after the offenders demanded money.

The offenders were described as being at least two men dressed in dark clothing.

The victims suffered minor cuts and bruises and Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses.

Investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matt Stone, of Force CID at Reading station, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victims.

“We are eager to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything at the time of the burglary.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43180201928.