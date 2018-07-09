Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

PICTURES: Newbury celebrates England's quarter-final victory over Sweden

John Herring

John Herring

PICTURES: Newbury celebrates England's quarter-final victory

IS football coming home? 

England fans are daring to dream after the Three Lions reached the semi-finals of a World Cup for the first time since Italia 90 by beating Sweden on Saturday. 

Newbury's Walkabout was heaving with fans for the quarter-final (pictures by Shelley Craven). 

Harry Maguire headed in a first-half goal to start the celebrations. 

England dominated possession and controlled the game but the wait for a second goal went on...

Then came Dele Alli's header...

Jordan Pickford pulled off three impressive saves to keep the score at 2-0 and set up a semi-final clash against Croatia on Wednesday night. 

The winner of that game will face either France or Belgium in the final on Sunday. 

Will we see repeats of these scenes on Wednesday...?

There was nothing to worry about though, as the result had been foreseen...

