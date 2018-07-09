North West Hampshire MP appointed new housing minister

NORTH West Hampshire MP Kit Malthouse has been appointed as the new housing minister.

Mr Malthouse's predecessor, Dominic Raab, has become Brexit secretary following the resignation of David Davis.

The latest cabinet reshuffle was criticised by the chief executive of the Federation of Master Builders, Brian Berry, who said: “Another week, another housing minister.

"The industry has long bemoaned the turnstile approach to this crucial role but the pace of change is quickening.

"We’re now going through two housing ministers a year.

"Dominic Raab, Kit Malthouse’s predecessor, was only in post for a mere six months and before that, Alok Sharma was in the position for just seven months.

"The Government claims that housing is a priority yet this constant chopping and changing in terms of the person leading the charge would suggest otherwise.”

Mr Berry added: “Having said this, we congratulate Kit Malthouse, who we look forward to working with to tackle the various challenges. We are hopeful that he will be given longer to take housing policy forward than his predecessors.”

Mr Malthouse, who backed Leave in the EU Referendum, was appointed by Boris Johnson as deputy mayor of London for business and enterprise back in 2012.

Mr Johnson resigned as Foreign Secretary this afternoon (Monday).

Mr Malthouse began his London political career at the Social Services department of Westminster City Council in 1998 and was later elected as deputy leader of the council and appointed cabinet member for finance.

In May 2008 he was elected to the London Assembly and appointed Deputy Mayor for Policing.

He was elected as North West Hampshire MP in 2015 following the standing down of long serving MP Sir George Young.