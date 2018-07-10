Pre-Season: Who will your team come up against during the summer?

Kingfishers will hope add more success with Newbury trip
Tue, 10 Jul 2018
THE new football season is fast approaching and pre-season friendlies are always a challenging test for teams in preparation for another new season.
Throughout July and August, many teams in the area will have a number opportunities to work on different things and arranging friendlies is key to help with plans for the upcoming campaign.
Below is a list of pre-season games, see who your team will face over the next six weeks.
Tuesday, July 10
Carshalton Athletic v Hungerford Town
Saturday, July 14
AFC Aldermaston v Wantage Town
Brimscombe & Thrupp v Thatcham Town
Kintbury Rangers v Calne Town
Tadley Calleva v Folland Sports (Everest College, Basingstoke)
Winchester City v Hungerford Town
Monday, July 16
Sholing v Thatcham Town
Tuesday, July 17
Tadley Calleva v Godalming Town (Everest College, Basingstoke)
Wednesday, July 18
Hungerford Town v Oxford United XI
Kintbury Rangers v Andover New Street
Saturday, July 21
AFC Aldermaston v Mortimer
FC Fleet Town v Tadley Calleva
Flackwell Heath v Thatcham Town
Kintbury Rangers v Wokingham & Emmbrook
Newbury v Reading YMCA
Salisbury v Thatcham Town XI
Monday, July 23
Binfield v Thatcham Town
Tuesday, July 24
Amesbury Town v Tadley Calleva
Wednesday, July 25
Hungerford Town v Thatcham Town
Saturday, July 28
AFC Aldermaston v Woodcote Stoke Row
AFC Stoneham v Thatcham Town
Kintbury Rangers v Caterton
Tadley Calleva v Abingdon United (Everest College, Basingstoke)
Unity v Newbury
Tuesday, July 31
Kintbury Rangers v Wantage Town Development
Thatcham Town v Ayelsbury
Saturday, August 4
Hayes & Yeading v Thatcham Town
Kingsclere v Newbury
Kintbury Rangers v Overton United
Tuesday, August 7
Kintbury Rangers v Pewsey Vale
Saturday, August 11
AFC Aldermaston v Taplow United
Mortimer v Newbury
Saturday, August 18
Newbury v The Cottage
Saturday, August 28
Kingsclere v Silchester
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News