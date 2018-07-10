Pre-Season: Who will your team come up against during the summer?

THE new football season is fast approaching and pre-season friendlies are always a challenging test for teams in preparation for another new season.

Throughout July and August, many teams in the area will have a number opportunities to work on different things and arranging friendlies is key to help with plans for the upcoming campaign.

Below is a list of pre-season games, see who your team will face over the next six weeks.

2018/19 Pre-season games

Tuesday, July 10

Carshalton Athletic v Hungerford Town

Saturday, July 14

AFC Aldermaston v Wantage Town

Brimscombe & Thrupp v Thatcham Town

Kintbury Rangers v Calne Town

Tadley Calleva v Folland Sports (Everest College, Basingstoke)

Winchester City v Hungerford Town

Monday, July 16

Sholing v Thatcham Town

Tuesday, July 17

Tadley Calleva v Godalming Town (Everest College, Basingstoke)

Wednesday, July 18

Hungerford Town v Oxford United XI

Kintbury Rangers v Andover New Street

Saturday, July 21

AFC Aldermaston v Mortimer

FC Fleet Town v Tadley Calleva

Flackwell Heath v Thatcham Town

Kintbury Rangers v Wokingham & Emmbrook

Newbury v Reading YMCA

Salisbury v Thatcham Town XI

Monday, July 23

Binfield v Thatcham Town

Tuesday, July 24

Amesbury Town v Tadley Calleva

Wednesday, July 25

Hungerford Town v Thatcham Town

Saturday, July 28

AFC Aldermaston v Woodcote Stoke Row

AFC Stoneham v Thatcham Town

Kintbury Rangers v Caterton

Tadley Calleva v Abingdon United (Everest College, Basingstoke)

Unity v Newbury

Tuesday, July 31

Kintbury Rangers v Wantage Town Development

Thatcham Town v Ayelsbury

Saturday, August 4

Hayes & Yeading v Thatcham Town

Kingsclere v Newbury

Kintbury Rangers v Overton United

Tuesday, August 7

Kintbury Rangers v Pewsey Vale

Saturday, August 11

AFC Aldermaston v Taplow United

Mortimer v Newbury

Saturday, August 18

Newbury v The Cottage

Saturday, August 28

Kingsclere v Silchester