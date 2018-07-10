Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Pre-Season: Who will your team come up against during the summer?

See who your team will face in preparation for the new football season

THE new football season is fast approaching and pre-season friendlies are always a challenging test for teams in preparation for another new season.

Throughout July and August, many teams in the area will have a number opportunities to work on different things and arranging friendlies is key to help with plans for the upcoming campaign.

Below is a list of pre-season games, see who your team will face over the next six weeks.

2018/19 Pre-season games

Tuesday, July 10

Carshalton Athletic v Hungerford Town

Saturday, July 14

AFC Aldermaston v Wantage Town

Brimscombe & Thrupp v Thatcham Town

Kintbury Rangers v Calne Town

Tadley Calleva v Folland Sports (Everest College, Basingstoke)

Winchester City v Hungerford Town

Monday, July 16

Sholing v Thatcham Town

Tuesday, July 17

Tadley Calleva v Godalming Town (Everest College, Basingstoke)

Wednesday, July 18

Hungerford Town v Oxford United XI

Kintbury Rangers v Andover New Street

Saturday, July 21

AFC Aldermaston v Mortimer

FC Fleet Town v Tadley Calleva

Flackwell Heath v Thatcham Town

Kintbury Rangers v Wokingham & Emmbrook

Newbury v Reading YMCA

Salisbury v Thatcham Town XI

Monday, July 23

Binfield v Thatcham Town

Tuesday, July 24

Amesbury Town v Tadley Calleva

Wednesday, July 25

Hungerford Town v Thatcham Town

Saturday, July 28

AFC Aldermaston v Woodcote Stoke Row

AFC Stoneham v Thatcham Town

Kintbury Rangers v Caterton

Tadley Calleva v Abingdon United (Everest College, Basingstoke)

Unity v Newbury

Tuesday, July 31

Kintbury Rangers v Wantage Town Development

Thatcham Town v Ayelsbury

Saturday, August 4

Hayes & Yeading v Thatcham Town

Kingsclere v Newbury

Kintbury Rangers v Overton United

Tuesday, August 7

Kintbury Rangers v Pewsey Vale

Saturday, August 11

AFC Aldermaston v Taplow United

Mortimer v Newbury

Saturday, August 18

Newbury v The Cottage

Saturday, August 28

Kingsclere v Silchester

