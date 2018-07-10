See who Tilly thinks will win England vs Croatia World Cup semi-final

FOR a bit of a giggle we thought we'd see if our photographer Phil Cannings' seven-month-old Sprocker, Tilly, could predict the outcome of tomorrow's World Cup semi-final clash between England and Croatia.

She hasn't got one wrong yet and correctly picked the result of seven out of seven games so far.

These were: Russia would beat Saudi Arabia; France would beat Australia; England would beat Tunisia; Brazil and Switzerland to draw and Iran to beat Morocco (their first win at a world cup finals since 1998).

She also picked England to triumph over Colombia in the last 16 and to beat Sweden in their quarter final match.

We put tasty treats on each of the country's flags and after some unwanted interference from a feline friend, Tilly made her choice (which you can see in the video below).

It's not the first time Tilly has been interrupted by Phil's cat while trying to make a selection. She was attacked while predicting the outcome of the Brazil vs Switzerland group game.

Phil has assured us that this is all a bit of fun and that he's not trying to exploit his pet to get rich - and we of course believe him.

Paul the psychic octopus famously predicted the outcome of several games at the 2010 World Cup.

Could Tilly become the next top tipster? Tune in to the game, at 7pm on ITV to find out.