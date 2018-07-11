Shaun named the UK's top technician

A NEWBURY mechanic has been crowned as the country’s very best.

Shaun Miller, of Millers Garage in Bone Lane, came away with the top prize at the national Top Technician awards recently.

The Top Technician Awards is a UK-wide competition that looks to find the best technicians in the automotive maintenance and repair industry.

He claimed the title by showing first-class diagnostic prowess and fault-finding abilities on a range of vehicles.

Mr Miller, who has worked as a mechanic for 15 years, said: “I love the industry and want to do my best.

“I achieved my dream and won it this time. I’m literally over the moon.

“I couldn’t be happier to be crowned the UK’s best vehicle technician.”

The final saw entrants set the task of working on five different vehicles – a Vauxhall Signam, Mazda 3, Subaru BRZ, Vauxhall Insignia and Range Rover Vogue – all with multiple real world faults set on them.

The technicians had a 50-minute time limit on each vehicle.

“I felt overall I had a good day and stood a chance of winning,” said Mr Miller.

“Having said that, the competition was top class.

“All of the guys were really switched on lads and the results ended up being very tight, with just 16 points between me and the runner-up Mathew Pestrigde [of D&D Autos Ashford, Kent].”

He added: “When they announced the winner, I literally couldn’t believe it.

“I actually had a slight tear in my eye.

“Seven years ago I set my self a goal to become the best technician I could be and win this competition.

“To be around such great people who share the passion I have is a huge honour for me and it’s part of the reason I love this job so much.

“The future for me is now to pass down my skills to our other technicians at Millers Garage and set up a huge future for the garage.

“We will be looking to give back to the community and our loyal customer base.”

The 33-year-old was a runner-up in last year’s competition and said: “I wanted to try and do better than last year.

“I have always wanted to do it right and to the best of my ability.”

In total, 2,500 mechanics entered the competition.

As winner, Mr Miller received an extensive prize package, including items from all the sponsors and a cash prize from Aftermarket magazine.

The final and gala dinner was held at Brampton Heath Golf Centre, Northamptonshire, on June 23.