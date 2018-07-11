Tadley open up their new season at Barlows Park

TADLEY Calleva will start their Sydenhams Wessex Premier campaign at home to Fareham Town on August 4.

Danny Dolan's side welcome Town to Barlows Park before hosting Bemerton Heath Harlequins just three days later.

Tadley's first away trip of the league season comes on August 18, when they travel to Grigg Lane to face Brockenhurst.

Over the Christmas period, the club face Alresford Town at home on December 22 before heading to Bemerton on December 29.

Dolan's men finish their Premier campaign at Barlows Park against AFC Porchester.

Tadley Calleva fixtures 2018/19

AUGUST

Sat 4 Fareham Town……….(H)

Tue 7 Bemerton Heath Harlequins……….(H)

Sat 18 Brockenhurst……….(A)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 8 Christchurch……….(H)

Sat 22 Team Solent……….(H)

Sat 29 Hamworthy United………(A)

OCTOBER

Tue 2 Alresford Town………..(A)

Sat 6 Portland United……….(A)

Sat 13 Bashley……….(H)

Sat 20 Bournemouth……….(H)

Sat 27 Baffins Milton Rovers……….(A)

Tue 30 Andover New Street……….(H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 3 Lymington Town……….(H)

Sat 10 Cowes Sport…….(A)

Sat 17 Hamble Club……….(H)

Tue 20 Horndean……….(A)

Sat 24 Shaftesbury………(H)

DECEMEBER

Sat 1 Sholing……….(H)

Sat 8 AFC Porchester……….(A)

Sat 15 Fareham Town………(A)

Sat 22 Alresford Town………(H)

Sat 29 Bemerton Health Harlequins……….(A)

JANUARY

Sat 5 Bashley……….(A)

Sat 12 Portland United………(H)

Sat 19 Baffins Milton Rovers……..(H)

Sat 26 Andover New Street……….(A)

FEBRUARY

Sat 2 Bournemouth……….(H)

Sat 9 Team Solent……….(A)

Sat 16 Hamworthy United…….(H)

Sat 23 Brockenhurst………..(H)

MARCH

Sat 2 Lymington Town……….(A)

Sat 9 Christchurch……….(A)

Sat 16 Cowes Sports………(H)

Sat 23 Hamble Club……….(A)

Sat 30 Horndean………..(H)

APRIL

Sat 6 Shaftesbury……….(A)

Sat 13 Sholing……….(A)

Sat 20 AFC Porchester……….(H)