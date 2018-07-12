IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a new school and crucial access road in Newbury could be at risk of being lost.

In other news, the cost of the delayed £50 green bin charge has been revealed.

Meanwhile, the landlord of a Newbury pub was attacked on Christmas Eve, a court has heard.

Plus, the Waterways festival returned to town. Who had the best boat? We've got a report and pictures.

In Hungerford, children's lives are being put at risk by maneuvering lorries, it has been claimed.

In Thatcham, could a bridge be on the cards? And Thatcham Town FC celebrate their record season.

And on the Hampshire pages, a decision has been made on a new Tadley pub.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.