IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a new school and crucial access road in Newbury could be at risk of being lost.

In other news, the cost of the delayed £50 green bin charge has been revealed. 

Meanwhile, the landlord of a Newbury pub was attacked on Christmas Eve, a court has heard. 

Plus, the Waterways festival returned to town. Who had the best boat? We've got a report and pictures. 

In Hungerford, children's lives are being put at risk by maneuvering lorries, it has been claimed. 

In Thatcham, could a bridge be on the cards? And Thatcham Town FC celebrate their record season. 

And on the Hampshire pages, a decision has been made on a new Tadley pub.  

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

