Man struck over the head with glass bottle in "cowardly attack"

A MAN was knocked unconcious and required hospital treatment after being struck over the head with a glass bottle in a "cowardly attack" in Newbury.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, was walking along Bartholomew Street, heading towards Newbury town centre at around 2.30am on Thursday, July 5.

As he was passing the Hogan Music shop, the victim was approached from behind by a man and struck on the head with a glass bottle.

The victim was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground. The offender then walked off.

A 26-year-old man from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and released under investigation.

As a result of the incident, the victim required stitches to his face and was treated at North Hampshire Hospital in Basingstoke. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Laura Harrhy, based at Newbury police station, said: "I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward, as they may have information vital to our investigation.

"The victim has been left shaken and requiring hospital treatment following this cowardly attack.

"Anyone with information should contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency telephone number, 101, quoting reference 43180203404. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."