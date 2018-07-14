Week in pictures 5th July- 11th July
Sat, 14 Jul 2018
The Mayor's drive and tea party.
The bug ball at Newbury college.
Sports day at Bright sparks nursery
Sinkhole in Newbury
Judging starts for this years NWN business awards
Silchester Roman site.
St.Joseph School Fete.
Thursday night race meeting at Newbury.
East Woodhay brass band play at Woolton hill church fete.
Tadley 10k run.
Newbury Waterways festival.
Northcroft lido opens.
Pictures by Phil Cannings, Alanna Harmsworth and Chris Forsey
For more photos visit: http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/p144874968
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News