Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Week in pictures 5th July- 11th July

Photos taken from around the district.

Phil Cannings

phil.cannings@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Week in pictures 5th July- 11th July

The Mayor's drive and tea party.

The bug ball at Newbury college. 

Sports day at Bright sparks nursery 

Sinkhole in Newbury

Judging starts for this years NWN business awards

Silchester Roman site.

St.Joseph School Fete.

Thursday night race meeting at Newbury.

 

East Woodhay brass band play at Woolton hill church fete.

Tadley 10k run.

Newbury Waterways festival.

Northcroft lido opens. 

Pictures by Phil Cannings, Alanna Harmsworth and Chris Forsey 

For more photos visit: http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/p144874968

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Miraculous escape for shoppers this afternoon

Bricks fall from Newbury building and come crashing down on street below

Assault arrest at Newbury bar

Assault arrest at Newbury bar

See who Tilly thinks will win England vs Croatia World Cup semi-final

See who Tilly thinks will win England vs Croatia World Cup semi-final

Man struck over the head with glass bottle in"cowardly attack"

Man knocked unconcious after being struck over the head with glass bottle

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33