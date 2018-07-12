Kingfishers defender departs after historic season

BABS Jarra, Thatcham Town’s man of the match in the FA Vase final, has left the club to join Swindon Supermarine in the Premier Division South.

The central defender was instrumental for the Kingfishers during their historic season that saw them clinch the Vase and Hellenic League Premier Division shield.

Manager Danny Robinson was made aware of Jarra’s decision to join Supermarine side earlier this week.

“I got informed on Monday night that Babs has left for Swindon Supermarine,” he said.

“He wanted to play at the highest level possible. He lives in Swindon and I don’t begrudge a player who wants to play at a higher level.

“He’s been fantastic all season long and if it doesn’t work out for him, the door is always open for him.”

Thatcham returned to pre-season training last week and are preparing for their first friendly of the summer when they travel to Brimscombe & Thrupp on Saturday.

They will have a number of players making debuts as Town have signed James Tennant, Ben Cook, Matt Scott, Matt Benham and Andy Jenkinson since the season finished in May

“The new boys have settled in really well,” Robinson admitted. “We’ve got Cook, who has enjoyed training, and Scott, who has signed from Andover.

“He is a towering centre half, who is big and strong and he’s played in the Southern League.”

Benham, who is an attacking player, has previously played with Winchester, while Tennant joined from Hartley Wintney.

As well as the new players, Robinson said that most of his current squad are set to return to training in the coming weeks.

“Ekow [Elliott] is back Friday and could play on Saturday or Monday, while Gareth Thomas and Tom Melledew return next week, but Tom Moran isn’t back until July 25,” he said.

Last week, the Kingfishers found out who they’d be facing in both the FA Cup and the FA Trophy.

In the preliminary round of the FA Cup, Thatcham will play the winners of Bemerton Heath Harlequins or Cowes Sports on August 25 at Waterside Park.

And they will host Cirencester Town on October 12 in the preliminary round of the FA Trophy.

Robinson said: “Cirencester are a very good side and there’s a little bit I know about them already.

“The main man there is Ben Whitehead, who was top scorer in the Southern League last year so it will be a tough test.

“Obviously though we’re delighted it’s at home – I think that’s important just like it showed in the FA Vase last year.

“Hopefully, we can have the support from last year and try to do well in both the competitions.”