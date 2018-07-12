Assault arrest at Newbury bar

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of assault at a town centre bar.

Police were called to The Elephant at the Market at around 10.10pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The victim, a 25-year-old man, sustained facial injuries and was treated at Basingstoke Hospital.

A 29-year-old man from Newbury was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43180211222.