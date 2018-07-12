Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Assault arrest at Newbury bar

Victim received facial injuries

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

police

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of assault at a town centre bar. 

Police were called to The Elephant at the Market at around 10.10pm yesterday (Wednesday).  

The victim, a 25-year-old man, sustained facial injuries and was treated at Basingstoke Hospital.

A 29-year-old man from Newbury was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43180211222.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police officers injured in collision in Newbury

police

See who Tilly thinks will win England vs Croatia World Cup semi-final

See who Tilly thinks will win England vs Croatia World Cup semi-final

Plans submitted for Thatcham's Lower Way field

Call for action by Thatcham Lower Way field campaigners

Spanish man crushed by "silent" Reading IKEA lift

Spanish man crushed by "silent" Reading IKEA lift

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33