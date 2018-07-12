Herring delighted with coaching staff

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring believes adding Kevin Watson to his management team will be key for the new campaign.

Earlier this month, Watson, who played for Tottenham Hotspur, Reading and Rotherham United, joined the Crusaders as a coach.

The 44-year-old was in charge of Bishop’s Stortford last season and Herring is thrilled he’ll be working at Bulpit Lane this year.

He said: “Adding Kevin will allow me to play a little bit more if needs be, but obviously he’s a proper football man.

“He has played at a very high level and he knows a lot about the game

“To have him with us is not only a massive plus for me, but for the players and the club too because he has a wealth of experience and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

The Town boss was also pleased to again be working with Jeremy Newton, who joined halfway through last season.

He said: “He is a pro-license coach who knows how to develop up and coming players and someone who can get us playing attractive football.”

Hungerford beat Carshalton Athletic 3-1 on Tuesday night in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

Herring said: “Overall, I was very happy. We had a lot of players on trial, but I was suitably impressed with what I saw.

“It was arranged last minute and it was a successful workout for the lads that are signed and those who are on trial.”

The Crusaders boss takes his side to Winchester City for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off before hosting League One Oxford United on Wednesday night.

“It’s still early days and it’s a work in progress.

“Saturday will be our second game, but the new season will come round quick,” admitted Herring.