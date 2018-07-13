After the heatwave - a yellow weather warning

GARDENERS and allotment holders, rejoice!

The ongoing dry spell is due to be broken this afternoon - and how.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the Newbury area this afternoon, with thunderstorms predicted from 2pm onwards.

That means there is the potential for heavy thunderstorms and showers which could lead to some flooding.

After clearing up this evening, there's a 60 per cent chance of more storms around 10pm tonight.

Saturday is predicted to be sunny and cloudy - and on Sunday it's back to blazing sunshine.