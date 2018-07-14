Summer madness at Englefield Estate

MORE than 20,000 people packed into the Englefield Estate to see performances from music stars Tom Jones, Madness and Il Divo.

The event was part of a nationwide series of concerts at country houses across the country.

The opening night, Friday, saw Madness, best known for hits including Our House, Baggy Trousers, House of Fun and It Must Be Love, belting out some of their songs.

Support act The Lightning Seeds also roused the crowd with its football anthem and number one hit Three Lions.

The chart-toppers were joined by Indie pop band The Tailormade.

Madness’ performance was part of the band’s Stately Madness Tour.

Saturday saw Michael Ball join Il Divo, the world’s most successful classical crossover act.

The legendary Sir Tom Jones, famous for much-loved hits Delilah, Green Green Grass of Home, It’s Not Unusual and Mama Told Me Not to Come rounded off a memorable weekend on Sunday.

Presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor, Summer House Sounds is about “bringing music to the people in unique and beautiful locations”.

Director at Cuffe and Taylor, Peter Taylor, said: “The Englefield Summer House Sounds concerts were a great success.

“Everyone involved had a fantastic time and we are delighted to have worked with the team there.

“These shows are part of a wider national tour where we are taking some of the UK’s most popular and well-respected artists to stately homes and castles around the country, so it was great to be able to put on these shows against the backdrop of the magnificent Englefield Estate.”

Newbury MP Richard Benyon, whose family owns the estate, also attended the concert.

He said: “I thought the whole event went really well over the three days.

“It was a great to see so many people enjoying themselves on what was a perfect summer evening. All those performing seemed to like the location.

“I had never seen any of them before so it was great to have them in my neighbourhood.”