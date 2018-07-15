Financial boost for Ufton Court Educational Trust

NEWBURY Building Society has donated £300 to the Ufton Court Educational Trust.

It follows the charity’s successful application to the society’s Community Support scheme.

The donation will help the organisation promote its upcoming cycle sportive in September, in which cyclists will pedal a 55-mile scenic route (or the 25-mile family route) from Englefield Estate and back again (see page 40 for more details).

The cheque was presented to the trust’s fundraising manager, Sara Price.

Newbury Building Society marketing and communications manager Emma Simms said: “I was delighted to visit Ufton Court Educational Trust and present Sara and her team with a cheque for £300 to go towards the upcoming cycle sportive.

“Ufton Court offers children a truly unique inspirational learning environment which lies at the centre of the community – a value we, as a building society, embrace wholeheartedly.

“We hope our donation will help make the cycle ride an event to remember.”

All money raised from the sportive will go towards the building of a Viking longhouse – a desperately-needed indoor learning space at Ufton Adventure.

Ms Price said: “Newbury Building Society is a wonderful supporter of local charities and the community in which it operates.

“We desperately need a new teaching space, particularly in the evenings and during wet weather, and have planning permission to build an inspirational Viking longhouse in our woodlands.

“We’re so excited to be once again hosting a cycle sportive, and asking all participants to get sponsored to help us raise money for this amazing new space.”

The Community Support scheme was launched in 2017 and provides financial assistance to a wide range of local organisations involved in improving community life within its branch towns.