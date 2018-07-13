Child's miracle escape as town centre building façade collapses

A YOUNG child had a miracle escape after this cascade of bricks rained onto Northbrook Street in Newbury.

The youngster had been standing on the spot just seconds before.

The incident happened around 3pm and emergency services were still on the scene by 4.30pm.

Miraculously, it appears nobody has been hurt, although Newburytoday is still awaiting official confirmation of this from the authorities.

Witnesses said the incident could have ended in tragedy but for the heavy rain, which cleared the street as shoppers took cover in doorways.

It is believed that the collapse was caused by a gust of wind ripping an external sign from the wall.

Co-owner of Legends Barbers at The Clocktower, Mehmet Ertürk, said that a child aged around three had been stood on the very spot just seconds before.

He added: "I was sheltering from the rain outside the phone shop [Stormfront] and saw a young boy pushing a bicycle with his mother.

"They stopped and he said: 'Look at the rain,' and then walked on. Then there was a gust of wind and a huge crash and all the bricks came down where they had been standing."

Simon Hooley, operations manager of the Pink Green Studio outside whose offices the bricks fell, said: "There was a massive gust of wind and then a huge crash."

Sam Wright, a staff member at Stormfront, said: "I happened to be looking out when there was a big gust of wind. There was a crash and a cloud of red brick dust.

"Thankfully, shoppers were sheltering from the rain in shop doorways because the street had been crowded minutes before."

