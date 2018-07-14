Meet the new owner of Newbury's popular Rio's burger bar

THERE’S a new owner at Newbury’s popular Rio’s burger bar – but he has assured customers that “we are going to keep everything the same”.

Moe Hoque, from Reading, took over the burger bar on June 25, after waiting for a year to buy it from the previous owner.

Mr Hoque said: “We must’ve looked at 10 other places and then we came across this. There was something about it that sparked.

“We had heard about it, but we didn’t know how famous it was.

“We don’t plan to make any changes to the menu or quality or standard of the meat.

“We may introduce sweet potato fries by the end of July, as lots of customers have asked about them.

“We are extremely busy at the moment, so we are working out ways to get food out quicker.

“We have home delivery between Wednesday and Sunday, but hope to do this throughout the week.”

He added: “I have big plans for the place. If we are successful we are hoping in the next two to three years to open another branch in Swindon or Reading.”