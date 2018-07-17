Parents and pupils make Falkland fete a success

FALKLAND Primary School’s summer fete is being hailed as a resounding success after more than £5,000 was raised.

The fete was held at the school, in Andover Road, and boasted something for everyone, including a barbecue, homemade cakes and refreshments, tombola, a raffle, silent auction and children’s fac- painting.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was there to show youngsters around a fire engine, while there were also tennis sessions with Ignition Tennis, a tug-of-war and the chance to wrestle in inflatable sumo suits.

The fete has had much support from local businesses, including Invest Property Specialists, C&E Groundworks and Crescent Signs.

Headteacher Linda Wood said: “I just want to say thank you so much once again for the fantastic support from parents, children and the community around our school.

“It was a brilliant day that will benefit all the pupils.”

Caroline Kirby said on behalf of the school: “Falkland Primary School are absolutely delighted with the support from their parents and children for their school summer fete.

“Despite it being very hot day and with the excitement of an England game looming later that afternoon, they raised over £5,000, which was fantastic, especially in these tough times for the school, which has more challenges with resources due to budgetary cuts.

“Falkland Primary School was particularly proud of the children in Years 5 and 6, who developed their entrepreneurial skills by running stalls and contributing over £600 towards the grand total.”