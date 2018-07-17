Nelsons Diner supervisor raided company finances

A STAFF supervisor at Nelsons Diner in Newbury swindled the company out of nearly £3,000.

Mamadou Daillo diverted the cash into his own bank account because he felt the company was cheating him out of his rightful wages, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, July 5.

Andy Callender, prosecuting, said that the Kennet Shopping centre restaurant had been unable to recoup the stolen money from the bank because a staff member had been responsible and that the insurance company had also refused to pay out.

Twenty-one-year-old Mr Daillo, of Denman Drive, Newbury, admitted four counts of theft by employee, involving a total of £2,780, in January.

He has one previous caution for an offence of violence, the court heard.

A probation officer told the court that Mr Daillo had been promoted to supervisor, but never got the pay rise he felt he was entitled to.

She added: “He says the money was always paid late, for everyone who worked there.

“The resentment built up in his mind and he decided to do something about it.

“He knew the money could be traced back to him and he accepts it was a very stupid thing to do.”

Mr Daillo now works for another restaurant, Burger King, the court heard, and the probation officer added: “He spent the money on the typical goods a young man would like – a new i-Pad and new phone and so on.

“He accepts there are the same opportunities for theft at Burger King, but he says he has learned his lesson.”

Steve Molloy, defending, said his client was aware he risked going to prison and added: “He knows he has contributed to the cash flow problems at the diner.

“But he felt he was being taken for a ride by the company that employed him.

“This was out of character for him.”

He told magistrates that Mr Daillo had been “praying because he knows that this is not only a crime, but also a sin”.

Mr Molloy urged the court not to send Mr Daillo to prison, but to impose a community penalty which would allow him to continue making a living.

He said his client was keen to repay the stolen cash.

Magistrates made Mr Daillo subject to a 12-month community order and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Finally, the court ordered Mr Daillo to repay the £2,780 as compensation to the restaurant company.

The 1950s American-style diner has since closed, but last month, Kennet Shopping centre manager Mag Williams described the closure as temporary.

However the owners confirmed this week that the company has now gone into liquidation.