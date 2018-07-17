Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Kingfishers make changes to coaching staff

There have been some changes in the dugout ahead of the new campaign

Robinson wants a response ahead of two cup finals

THATCHAM Town have made a number of changes to their coaching squad ahead of the new season in the Southern League Division 1 South.

As mentioned last month, goalkeeper coach Joe Wells has decided to leave the club.

As well as Wells, physio Nat Stearn and coach Yash Romeo have also decided to leave Waterside Park after a memorable campaign last season.

The Kingfishers have appointed Paul Strudley as the clubs new goalkeeper coach and many will remember him as the former number one at Hungerford Town.

On the change, Robinson told the club website: "He needs no introduction to the Kingfishers faithful.

"His experience and knowledge will only go to get the best out of Chris Rackley and Luke Cairney."

Further to this, Declan Dowling has joined the club as a physio and will work alongside Mark Horrix who helped with things last year.

Dowling has previously spent time as a physio for teams in Ireland including Sligo Rovers.

