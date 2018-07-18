Gemma's drive to play golf in the States

A HURST School pupil is raising funds to play golf in the US Kids Teen World Championships in the United States.

Gemma Burgess, 13, of Tadley, has been playing golf since she was seven years old and wants nothing more than to pursue a career in the sport as a professional.

Gemma’s mother Terry Burgess said: “She started taking golf lessons around the age of about seven-and-a-half.

“She very quickly caught on and absolutely loves the game.

“She started playing without out a handicap on the EZGO Tour in Dorset.

“She gained her first-ever handicap of 34 in April 2016 at the age of 10.

“Since then she has been playing for Bishopswood Golf Club in Tadley in the Junior League.

“She also started playing for the participation group in the Hampshire Girls Golf Academy and has since moved up and is now playing for the Hampshire Girls under 18 squad, which trains at Meon Valley under the instruction of head professional Kevin Flynn.”

Gemma has had a spate of successes in competitions and recently played in the US Kids Junior European Championships in East Lothian, Scotland.

She was placed in the top 10 in her age group, which qualified her for the US Kids Teen World Championships in Pinehurst, North Carolina, at the end of this month.

Mrs Burgess said: “We are really excited.

“Gemma thinks it is epic.

“She’s really wanted to be involved in golf for as long as we can remember.

“She works really hard and she trains really hard.

“We would love her to fulfil her dream.

“She would really love to get a scholarship in the States in particular, because the weather is really good and the opportunities are much more.

“She wants to be a professional golfer and doesn’t really have any other plan.

“However, golf is a very expensive sport.”

Gemma needs to raise £4,000 so she can travel to the US for the tournament.

Bishopswood Golf Course, Tadley, has donated £100, The Hurst School has given £200 and the Hampshire Ladies Golf Association has provided £500.

Mrs Burgess said: “We need to raise the money for this wonderful opportunity and appeal to anyone to donate even a small amount to make this young golfer’s dreams come true.”

So far she has raised £1,465.

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/gemma-uskids-golf-teen-worlds-usa