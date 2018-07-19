Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a woman is facing a possible jail sentence for fleecing a charity out of more than £26,000.

In other news, an inquest has been heard into the death of a Newbury pub doorman. 

Meanwhile, residents take Newbury Town Council to court over noise and antisocial behaviour at a local play area.

Plus, Newbury's Jazz and Blues Festival returned and see what other events are going on around the area.

In Hungerford, a pub licensee accused of having a small arsenal of guns in his cellar has been acquitted after the prosecution.

In Thatcham, a business has bounced back after a break-in. 

And on the Hampshire pages, a local business has donated a wheelchair following a Newbury Weekly News appeal.

Were you papped at the proms? This week's edition also includes our 24-page school prom supplement.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.

