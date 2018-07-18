Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Newbury

A TEENAGE boy was robbed at knifepoint in Newbury on Monday by a group of youngsters wearing balaclavas.

At approximately 5.20pm, the 16-year-old was walking through the car park between Pizza Hut and Kwik Fit in Faraday Road when he was approached by a group of six or seven boys.

One of them told the victim to hand over cash and produced a knife.

After giving them his money, the victim tried to get away but was then punched by some of the group.

The boy sustained facial injuries and concussion. He attended Basingstoke Hospital and has since been discharged. He remembers very little from the moment he was punched to arriving at his doorstep.

The victim remembers a man who helped him to walk home after the incident. Officers are hoping to find this man and speak to him about what happened as well as anyone else who may have witnessed the incident. CCTV enquiries are still ongoing.

The suspects are described as 6 or 7 boys in their late teens. They were wearing balaclavas.

If you have any information which you think could help the investigation, call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 43180217122.