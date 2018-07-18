Crusaders concede late against Oxford to suffer pre-season defeat

HUNGERFORD Town conceded a stoppage time penalty as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Oxford United in a pre-season friendly at Bulpit Lane.

The Crusaders named three trialist in the squad along with two on the bench as they looked to bounce back after a loss against Marlow on Tuesday night.

Town had the lead at the half time interval as Harvey Bradbury slotted home after an error from United.

United scored twice after the break as goals from Fabio Lopes and a trialist gave them the advantage.

However, Hungerford kept pressing and scored late as a trialist took advantage of a goalkeeping error to level late on.

The scoring wasn't complete there as Oxford won a stoppage time penalty with Cameron Norman converting the kick.

It was the visitors who started the game on the front foot and looked more likelier of scoring first in the game.

However, the breakthrough came after 37 minutes when a long ball was sent forward towards the Crusaders attack.

From the resulting kick, a mix up between Oxford captain, Rob Dickie and keeper, Jack Stevens saw Bradbury slot the ball into the empty net.

Town almost added a second soon after but Richie Whittingham's effort from distance was saved and pushed away by Stevens.

The visitors went close just before the interval as Armani Little's corner was met by the unmarked Charlie Raglan, but the former Chesterfield man headed over.

Minutes after the break, Oxford found the equaliser.

The ball was well worked in midfield before Lopes on the left wing curled his shot past the Hungerford goalkeeper.

With 12 minutes remaining, Sam Long found space on the right wing to cross the ball towards the back post, with a trialist eventually nodding in past the keeper.

Hungerford rallied till the end and made use of another error from Oxford substitute keeper, Manny Agboola as a trialist ran the ball into the empty net.

However, with stoppage time almost up, Oxford were awarded a penalty and from the resulting kick, Norman dispatched the effort to seal the win.