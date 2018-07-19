Little Kim heads field of 25 for Super Sprint

TOP-weight Little Kim heads a maximum field of 25 two-year-olds going for glory in the £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint (3.35pm) at Newbury this Saturday, July 21.

Little Kim (Karl Burke/Ben Curtis, 9st 3lb) made a winning debut in a novice event at Carlisle on June 7 and last time out wore down American challenger Chelsea Cloisters to win the G3 Prix du Bois at Deauville, France, on July 3, both over five furlongs, which is the distance of the Weatherbys Super Sprint.

In between, the daughter of Garswood finished eighth, beaten two lengths, behind Signora Cabello in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes over the same distance at Royal Ascot on June 20.

Fillies have an excellent record in the Weatherbys Super Sprint, taking 15 of the 26 renewals. They include champion two-year-old fillies Lyric Fantasy (1992), Superstar Leo (2001) and Tiggy Wiggy (2014).

This year's renewal features 13 fillies. Others to note include Snazzy (Charlie Fellowes/Stevie Donohoe, 8st 10lb), who finished third in a Listed race at York in May for a Highclere Thoroughbred Racing syndicate, and lightly-raced Newbury winner Cookupastorm (Richard Spencer/Martin Dwyer, 8st 2lb).

Richard Fahey has won three of the last five editions of the Weatherbys Super Sprint, making him the joint most successful current trainer in the race. Four of his six runners this year are fillies, including decisive Nottingham scorer Red Balloons (Paul Hanagan, 8st 6lb) and twice-raced Ayr winner Society Queen (8st 3lb), the mount of last year's winning jockey Paddy Mathers.

Of the colts, both Kinks (Mick Channon/Joe Fanning, 8st 7lb) and Tin Hat (Eve Johnson Houghton/Edward Greatrex, 8st 11lb) come into the race on the back of good efforts at Royal Ascot. Kinks finished sixth in the G2 Norfolk Stakes after being denied a clear run, while Tin Hat ran on to take fifth in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes.

The Hannon stable has an unrivalled record in Weatherbys Super Sprint, with eight victories in total. Richard Hannon, who triumphed with Tiggy Wiggy, relies on dual winner Its The Only Way (8st 7lb, Tom Marquand) and Ginger Nut (8st 5lb, Harry Bentley).

First run in 1991, the Weatherbys Super Sprint is for two-year-olds only who were sold or bought in as yearlings by public auction at 'specified sales', or as two-year-olds up to and including March 5, 2018, for £60,000 or less before July 1, 2017, or for £63,000 or less after June 30, 2017.

For each £5,000 paid under £63,000, horses are given a 1lb allowance (the last sale to govern the price if sold more than once). Colts and geldings are set 9st 3lb before any allowance and fillies 8st 12lb. The following penalties apply: a winner of a Class 2 race 3lb, of a Listed race 5lb and of a Pattern race 8lb.

There are two reserves - Prince Des Sables (Kevin Ryan, 8st 2lb) and Shaffire (Joseph Tuite, 8st 7lb) - who can come in if there are any non-runners by 1.00pm tomorrow, July 20.